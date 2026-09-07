SAPO says safe with money is related to “Carthage” case, but it was not found in Prosecutor Generalʼs Office

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) stated that the photo of the safe with cash published by NABU relates to the special operation "Carthage". At the same time, the safe was not found in the premises of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

This was stated by the SAPO prosecutor Mykola Karas during the trial, where the defense of Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko was being selected.

"The official position of NABU and SAPO is that the published photo of the safe relates to the special operation ʼCarthageʼ," he said.

According to the prosecutor, NABU and SAPO did not state that the money from the safe was found in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. Karas also emphasized that the origin of the funds will not be disclosed yet, as the pre-trial investigation is still ongoing.

On the eve of the day, the lawyer of another person involved in the case — Serhiy Kropyva, Vitaliy Serdyuk — stated that the photo of the safe that went viral on the Internet was allegedly taken during investigative actions in another criminal case involving land fraud.

The SAPO prosecutor also spoke about the results of the searches directly at the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. According to him, detectives seized $50 000 at the workplace of the head of one of the PGO departments Aydin Khudiyev.

In addition, during the search, jewelry and an expensive watch were found on his first deputy.