HACC has remanded Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko in custody in the case of “covering up” call centers. Bail is set at UAH 20 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has remanded in custody for 60 days Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, who appears in the “Carthage” case under the pseudonym "Muse". Bail is set at UAH 20 million.

This became known from the broadcast of HACC.

Investigators consider Ivakhnenko to be an accomplice of the organizer of the scheme, the deputy head of the International Cooperation Department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Serhiy Kropyva, who was already set a bail of UAH 120 million yesterday and sent to custody.

Ivakhnenko is suspected of involvement in a criminal organization that laundered money obtained from "covering" fraudulent call centers. According to the investigation, she could have been involved in transferring funds through an individual entrepreneur and hiding evidence.

Ivakhnenko denies the charges. She said that the recordings of the conversations released by the prosecutor are distorted and taken out of context. According to the suspect, she will provide detailed explanations when she gets acquainted with the full case materials.