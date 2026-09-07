HACC has remanded Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko in custody in the case of “covering up” call centers. Bail is set at UAH 20 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has remanded in custody for 60 days Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, who appears in the “Carthage” case under the pseudonym "Muse". Bail is set at UAH 20 million.
This became known from the broadcast of HACC.
Investigators consider Ivakhnenko to be an accomplice of the organizer of the scheme, the deputy head of the International Cooperation Department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Serhiy Kropyva, who was already set a bail of UAH 120 million yesterday and sent to custody.
Ivakhnenko is suspected of involvement in a criminal organization that laundered money obtained from "covering" fraudulent call centers. According to the investigation, she could have been involved in transferring funds through an individual entrepreneur and hiding evidence.
Ivakhnenko denies the charges. She said that the recordings of the conversations released by the prosecutor are distorted and taken out of context. According to the suspect, she will provide detailed explanations when she gets acquainted with the full case materials.
Operation “Carthage”
On September 4, NABU and SAPO reported on Operation “Carthage", which is related to a scheme to "cover" a network of fraudulent call centers for money led by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. The defendants invested the funds received in real estate and other property worth over UAH 20 million, and could have kept another UAH 10 million in the accounts of relatives.
In the records published by NABU, the leader of the criminal group is called “Chancellor” — the case materials show that this is the deputy head of the international cooperation department of PGO Serhiy Kropyva.
He is also suspected of laundering money in the amount of UAH 89.9 million. In addition, the investigators’ records include “Chef” — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.
At approximately midnight on September 5, NABU detectives conducted searches in the offices of Kravchenko, his first deputy Maria Vdovychenko, and other employees of PGO. However, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office questioned the validity of the searches. They claim that there is no direct evidence in the SAPO and NABU materials that Kravchenko facilitated the work of call centers. Kravchenko himself also denies his involvement.
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