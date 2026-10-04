Strikes on Kyiv bridges, British sanctions against Russia, and €1.3 billion to Ukraine from Germany. Weekly digest

This week, Russia continued to strike Ukraine, including on Kyivʼs bridges. At the same time, Britain reported a new package of sanctions against Russia, and Germany allocated €1.3 billion to Ukraine.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week to keep you up to date.

Russian attacks on bridges in Kyiv

On the morning of October 3, a Russian drone first hit the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, which connects Obolon and Troyeshchyna. This is the second Kyiv bridge that Russian drones have hit in recent days.

The Southern Bridge was hit four times before. Because of this, traffic is temporarily restricted across four bridges in Kyiv during the air raid alert.

Britainʼs sanctions against Russia

On October 1, Britain imposed 31 new sanctions against Russia. The restrictions apply to shadow fleet vessels, propagandists, and Russians involved in the torture of Ukrainian civilians and the militarization of deported Ukrainian children.

In particular, eight people were sanctioned for detaining or torturing Ukrainian civilians in the temporarily occupied territories.

Germany allocated €1.3 billion to Ukraine

Today, October 4, Germany reported that it will provide Ukraine with over €1.3 billion in weapons and energy. In total, during Chancellor Friedrich Merzʼs visit to Kyiv, Ukraine and Germany signed agreements worth over €8.5 billion.

Separately, the parties concluded an agreement on joint actions and new capabilities to counter strike drones.

Офіс президента

Distribution of $400 million in aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon distributed almost all of $400 million in aid to Ukraine on September 29. This was the culmination of the Pentagonʼs belated attempt to commit to using the funds by the end of the fiscal year, which ended on September 30.

This money from the US will go to weapons, ammunition, equipment, spare parts, etc.

The International Register of Damage has opened all categories

The International Register of Damage opened all 43 categories of applications for Ukrainians on September 30. 21 categories are provided for people, 11 for companies and entrepreneurs, and another 11 for the state.

As of September 30, the Register had received 195 000 applications. The latest categories opened were “Environmental damage”, “Theft and/or misappropriation of natural resources” and “Other property losses”.

Remains of the deceased returned to Ukraine

It became known that more than 26 000 bodies and remains of the dead have already been returned to Ukraine from Russia. A significant part of them still remains unidentified.

Identification is planned to be accelerated, in particular with the help of international opportunities for conducting DNA examinations.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said that the process of identifying the bodies is complicated by their condition.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the Volgograd refinery

On October 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Volgograd Oil Refinery and the Samara Production and Dispatching Station. Explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the facilities.

The capacity of the attacked refinery is approximately 15 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces automobile gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel. The enterprise also provides for the needs of the Russian troops.

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