Over 26 000 bodies of the dead have been returned to Ukraine from Russia. A significant part of them remain unidentified

Over 26 000 bodies and remains have already been returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation efforts, but a large part of them is still unidentified.

This was written by the head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov.

According to him, identification is proceeding slowly, in part due to bureaucratic delays and violations of regulations in the forensic medical examination system.

The head of OP says that they plan to speed up this process. In Ukraine, an interdepartmental group will be created to consider problematic issues related to the identification of the deceased. They will review the main problematic issues and the work of forensic medical examination bureaus, especially in the regions, and will also attract international capabilities for DNA examinations.

The government will make the necessary decisions for this in the near future.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (SNDC) Ihor Klymenko said that the process of identifying the bodies is complicated by their condition.

In addition, the Russian Federation sometimes transfers the bodies of several people in one package, and sometimes experts find the remains of the same person in different packages or during different stages of repatriation.