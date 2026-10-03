Russians attacked the second bridge in Kyiv — the Northern Bridge (UPD)

On the morning of October 3, a Russian drone hit the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, which connects Obolon and Troyeshchyna.

This was reported by the Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

According to him, the roadway and trolleybus network on the bridge were damaged. Traffic from the left to the right bank was blocked.

This is causing delays in public transport, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) warned. In particular, buses No. 21, 73, 101, 114 and trolleybuses No. 29, 30, 31, 47 are being delayed. Buses are operating along the following route: The Podilskyi Bridge crossing — “Poshtova Ploshcha” metro station — European Square.

UPD at 08:20: Buses No. 21, 73, 101, 114 have resumed their own schedules. Transport is running with a deviation from the schedule.

This is the second Kyiv bridge to be hit by Russian drones in recent days — the Southern Bridge has been hit four times before. As a result, Kyiv has imposed temporary traffic restrictions on four bridges during the air raid alert.

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