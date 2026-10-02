The police explained how traffic on bridges in Kyiv will change during the air raid alert

Temporary traffic restrictions are being introduced in Kyiv across four bridges during an air raid alert.

This was reported by the head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshitsky.

Now, when the siren sounds, traffic on the Southern Bridge will be completely blocked in both directions. Drivers will be able to drive on the Darnytsky Bridge in only one lane and only in the direction from the right to the left bank.

And the Metro Bridge and Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge will be blocked from the left to the right bank.

Traffic in Kyiv has been restricted due to Russian attacks on the Southern Bridge, which was hit by drones at least four times on October 1 and 2.

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