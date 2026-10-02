The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the Volgograd refinery

The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the Volgograd Oil Refinery and the Samara Production and Dispatching Station.

This was reported by the General Staff.

Explosions and fires were recorded on the territory of the facilities. The refinery has a capacity of approximately 15 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces automobile gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel. The enterprise also provides for the needs of the Russian troops.

The Samara station is a large hub where oil from Tatarstan, Western Siberia, and other oil-producing regions of Russia is received, stored, and blended to form the Urals export grade. It accounts for up to 50% of Russiaʼs total oil exports.

Ukrainian military hit a Russian ship in the Black Sea, and also struck a launch and storage site for strike drones in the Oryol region of Russia.

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