News

Ukrainian military hits Russian ship in Black Sea

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

Ukrainian military hit a Russian ship in the Black Sea, and also struck a launch and storage site for strike drones in the Oryol region of Russia.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In addition, an oil facility in the Samara region and a Russian supply depot in the Bryansk region were under attack.

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