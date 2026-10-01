Ukrainian military hits Russian ship in Black Sea

Ukrainian military hit a Russian ship in the Black Sea, and also struck a launch and storage site for strike drones in the Oryol region of Russia.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In addition, an oil facility in the Samara region and a Russian supply depot in the Bryansk region were under attack.

On the night of September 28, the Ukrainian military attacked a number of Russian military facilities. Among them were military factories, boats, an aircraft, drone control points, and the “Pantsir-S2” complex.

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