Ukrainian troops attacked a number of Russian military facilities that night. These included military factories, boats, an aircraft, drone control points, and the “Pantsir-S2” complex.

UPD at 12:30 PM: President Volodymyr Zelensky reported attacks on two defense plants in the Tula and Voronezh regions. The SBU units also carried out operations on Russian oil facilities in the Krasnodar region.

In addition, the GUR special unit "Ghosts" struck the L-39 “Albatross” training and combat jet aircraft and the BK-10, BK-16, and “Mangust” boats.

Also under attack were the railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal, 9 communication towers, and several radar stations.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine also targeted a “Pantsir-S2” missile and gun complex in the Bryansk region. The regional governor also reported that a railway bridge collapsed as a result of the attack.

Ukrainian troops also struck drone control and storage points in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

In the Donetsk region, other facilities were also targeted: a repair unit in Mariupol, ammunition depots in Makiivka and Ustynivka, and another Russian depot in Nikolske.

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