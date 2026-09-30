The International Register of Damage has opened all 43 categories of applications for Ukrainians

The International Register of Damage Caused by Russia to Ukraine has opened all 43 categories of compensation for applications.

This is stated on the website of the Register of Damage.

In total, there are 21 categories for people, 11 for companies and entrepreneurs, and another 11 for the state. As of September 30, the Register had received 195 000 applications, of which more than 65 000 have already been entered into the system. The rest are being processed.

The latest categories were “Environmental Damage”, “Theft and/or Misappropriation of Natural Resources” and “Other Property Losses” (those that do not fall under existing categories).

Opening all categories also creates the prerequisites for transferring the applications collected by the Register to the future International Commission on Ukraineʼs Claims against Russia.