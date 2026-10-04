Germany will provide Ukraine with over €1.3 billion for weapons and energy

Germany will provide Ukraine with a new aid package worth over €1.3 billion. The funds will be used for new weapons and support for the energy system ahead of winter.

This was reported by the President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the president, during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, the parties focused on strengthening Ukraineʼs air defense.

"Today we have 15 agreements and documents, and most of them are about security cooperation, production, procurement, our orders for German industry, as well as joint projects in Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

In total, during the visit, Ukraine and Germany signed agreements worth over €8.5 billion. Separately, the parties concluded an agreement on joint actions and new capabilities to counter strike drones.

Merz arrived in Kyiv this morning. He was accompanied by German Minister of Economics and Energy Katherina Reiche. They were met by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

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