Britain imposes new sanctions against Russiaʼs shadow fleet, propagandists and Russians involved in torture

Britain has imposed new sanctions against Russia, targeting 31 individuals and companies. The sanctions target shadow fleet vessels, propagandists, and people involved in the torture of Ukrainian civilians.

This was reported by the British government.

Eight people were sanctioned for detaining and torturing Ukrainian civilians in temporarily occupied territories. Another seven were sanctioned for imposing propaganda and militarizing Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

Separately, Britain has imposed sanctions on several vessels that Russia purchased for a new shadow fleet to circumvent sanctions and keep gas export revenues. Some of these vessels did not enter service until July 2026.

Britain has charged seven other people, including four Georgian citizens, with spreading pro-Kremlin disinformation, including justifying the Russian occupation and working for Russian-created structures in the occupied territories of South Ossetia in Georgia.

In total, Britain has already imposed sanctions on almost 600 tankers used to circumvent Western sanctions and finance Russiaʼs war.

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