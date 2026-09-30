The day before the end of the fiscal year — September 29 — the Pentagon contracted 99.8% of the $400 million that Congress allocated for aid to Ukraine.

The Senator Chris Coons told The Washington Sun about this.

The confirmation was the culmination of a belated attempt by the Pentagon to commit to spending the funds by the end of the fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30. As of late July, no amount had been set aside. Reuters reported last week that the Pentagon had already set aside $307 million and planned to allocate the remaining $93 million by the Sept. 30 deadline.

Coons sharply criticized the Department of Defense for waiting until the final hours of the fiscal year.

"The fact that theyʼre finally doing this — literally on the last possible day — tells you everything you need to know about this relationship. Theyʼre not keeping us informed. Theyʼre not following the law, and the partnership is struggling," he said.

What will this money be used for?

Earlier in the US, it was reported that the $400 million package includes: