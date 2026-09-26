Reuters: Trump administration to use $400 million in military aid for Ukraine, but no “Patriot” missiles

The Trump administration has made a legal commitment to spend almost all of the $400 million Congress approved for military aid to Ukraine by the end of 2025.

Reuters reports this, citing three informed sources.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration had already officially distributed $307 million of the $400 million in aid to Ukraine. The remaining $93 million is planned to be distributed by September 30, the end of the US fiscal year.

The first deliveries, which will include offensive weapons and equipment, including spare parts for armored vehicles, began this month. The $93 million in the aid package does not necessarily have to be spent by the end of the fiscal year. However, the funds will expire if they are not formally committed to the relevant contracts by then.

According to one of the sources, the list of military assistance does not include missiles for Patriot systems.

Earlier in the US, it was reported that the $400 million package includes: