Poll: Almost 70% of Ukrainians support open competition for Prosecutor General position after Kravchenkoʼs departure

The majority of Ukrainians supported the idea of electing the Prosecutor General through an open competition.
This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).
Thus, 69% of respondents supported holding an independent competition with the participation of foreign experts when appointing the Prosecutor General, only 25% said they were against it. Another 6% were undecided.
Also, according to the survey, 56% of Ukrainians said that in the event of an open competition, their trust in the Prosecutor General would increase, and 53% — in the prosecutorʼs office in general.
Even among those who fully trust President Volodymyr Zelensky, the majority — 58% — support holding a competition for the head of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. 33% do not support it.
It should be noted that currently, in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine and Article 40 of the Law "On the Prosecutorʼs Office", the Prosecutor General is appointed and dismissed by the President of Ukraine with the consent of the Verkhovna Rada.
Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko was dismissed from his post on September 15. He is currently abroad, and his duties are performed by Anton Kovalsky, who was previously the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.
The survey was conducted on September 12-21 using telephone interviews among 1,002 adult Ukrainians living in government-controlled territory.
Dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko
Ruslan Kravchenko has been Prosecutor General since June 2025. On September 15 of this year, Zelensky dismissed him after the then Prosecutor General signed a complaint against the head of NABU Serhiy Kryvonos, and a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko.
At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about the suspicion of Kryvonos is not true.
Kravchenko signed these suspicions after NABU and SAPO published an investigation on September 4 into the "covering up" of fraudulent call centers, which, according to the investigation, was headed by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
The records in this case include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.
On the day Kravchenko declared the suspicion of Kryvonos and a close person Klymenko, the media wrote that the then Prosecutor General himself had fled abroad. He himself said that he had gone on a business trip.
This business trip ended on September 18, but he never returned to work, although despite his dismissal from office he continued to be in the status of an ordinary prosecutor. This provided a legal basis for his final dismissal from the prosecutorʼs office.
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