Poll: Almost 70% of Ukrainians support open competition for Prosecutor General position after Kravchenkoʼs departure

The majority of Ukrainians supported the idea of electing the Prosecutor General through an open competition.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Thus, 69% of respondents supported holding an independent competition with the participation of foreign experts when appointing the Prosecutor General, only 25% said they were against it. Another 6% were undecided.

Also, according to the survey, 56% of Ukrainians said that in the event of an open competition, their trust in the Prosecutor General would increase, and 53% — in the prosecutorʼs office in general.

Even among those who fully trust President Volodymyr Zelensky, the majority — 58% — support holding a competition for the head of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. 33% do not support it.

It should be noted that currently, in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine and Article 40 of the Law "On the Prosecutorʼs Office", the Prosecutor General is appointed and dismissed by the President of Ukraine with the consent of the Verkhovna Rada.

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko was dismissed from his post on September 15. He is currently abroad, and his duties are performed by Anton Kovalsky, who was previously the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The survey was conducted on September 12-21 using telephone interviews among 1,002 adult Ukrainians living in government-controlled territory.

Dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko

Ruslan Kravchenko has been Prosecutor General since June 2025. On September 15 of this year, Zelensky dismissed him after the then Prosecutor General signed a complaint against the head of NABU Serhiy Kryvonos, and a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko.

At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about the suspicion of Kryvonos is not true.