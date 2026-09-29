Zelensky removed former Prosecutor General Kravchenko from the National Security and Defense Council

On September 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky removed former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko from the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated in the decree on the presidentʼs website.

It comes into force on the day of publication. The reasons for Kravchenkoʼs exclusion are not specified in the decree. The president has not yet appointed anyone to replace him in the NSDC.

Release of Ruslan Kravchenko

Ruslan Kravchenko has been Prosecutor General since June 2025. On September 15 of this year, Zelensky dismissed him after the then Prosecutor General signed a complaint against the head of NABU Serhiy Kryvonos and a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko.

At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about the suspicion of Kryvonos is not true.