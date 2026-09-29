Zelensky removed former Prosecutor General Kravchenko from the National Security and Defense Council

On September 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky removed former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko from the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).
This is stated in the decree on the presidentʼs website.
It comes into force on the day of publication. The reasons for Kravchenkoʼs exclusion are not specified in the decree. The president has not yet appointed anyone to replace him in the NSDC.
Release of Ruslan Kravchenko
Ruslan Kravchenko has been Prosecutor General since June 2025. On September 15 of this year, Zelensky dismissed him after the then Prosecutor General signed a complaint against the head of NABU Serhiy Kryvonos and a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko.
At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about the suspicion of Kryvonos is not true.
Kravchenko signed these suspicions after the NABU and SAPO published an investigation on September 4 into the "covering up" of fraudulent call centers, which, according to the investigation, was headed by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
The records in this case include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.
On the day Kravchenko reported the suspicion of Kryvonos and a close person Klymenko, the media wrote that the then Prosecutor General himself had fled abroad. He himself said that he had gone on a business trip.
This business trip ended on September 18, but he never returned to work, although despite his dismissal from office he continued to be in the status of an ordinary prosecutor. This provided a legal basis for his final dismissal from the prosecutorʼs office.
On September 17, Anton Kovalsky, who was previously the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, became the acting prosecutor general.
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