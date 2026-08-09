“Patriot” missiles for Ukraine every month, suspicion of Stefanishyna and new sanctions against Russia. Weekly digest

This week, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the US would supply Ukraine with “Patriot” missiles every month, former Ukrainian ambassador Olha Stefanishyna was declared suspicious, and in the US, senators approved a bill on sanctions against Russia and Iran.

Babel has gathered the most important things for you to keep you up to date with events.

Missiles to “Patriot” every month

Zelensky said on August 8 at a briefing with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić that the US would supply Ukraine with “Patriot” interceptor missiles every month. However, he added that these missiles were still not enough. He also recalled once again that in 2026, compared to 2025, the number of such missiles provided to Ukraine had decreased.

Stefanishynaʼs resignation and suspicion

Zelensky dismissed Ukraineʼs ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna from her post on August 3. Already on August 6, she was set a bail of UAH 6 million on suspicion of illicit enrichment and false declaration.

According to the investigation, she did not declare two apartments in Kyiv, the costs of their renovation, housing rental, use of a Mercedes car, as well as payment for air tickets and treatment for her mother.

"Hellish sanctions" against Russia

On August 7, 86 out of 100 senators in the US Senate voted in favor of the bill on “hellish sanctions” against Russia and Iran, initiated by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. Another 11 were against. Next, the document must be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration (they will be on vacation until September). Then it must be signed by US President Donald Trump.

S-400 attacks in Gelendzhik

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed new attacks by Ukrainian military on Russian targets. In particular, on the night of August 9, Ukrainian drones attacked the position of the S-400 Triumph air defense system in the Gelendzhik region of the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. The day before, they had been striking at Ukraine from there.

Personnel changes

President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially appointed Rustem Umerov as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and Ihor Klymenko as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In other decrees, Zelensky dismissed Oleh Luhovsky from the post of acting head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and Umerov from the post of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Ukrainian sanctions against the Russian Federation

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on 23 companies and 20 individuals linked to the Russian military-industrial complex and law enforcement agencies. The company targeted is Kidma Tech, which manufactures optical instruments, air defense systems, and multiple launch rocket systems. The company also repairs aircraft and anti-tank guided missiles.

The EU has contributed another €30 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine

The European Union has contributed an additional €30 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. The blocʼs total contribution to the Fund now stands at €279 million. The funds are helping to restore damaged infrastructure, purchase equipment, and more.

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