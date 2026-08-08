President Zelensky said that the US will supply Ukraine with “Patriot” missiles every month

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the United States will supply Ukraine with interceptor missiles for the Patriot system every month.

He reported this at a briefing with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

However, he added that these missiles are still not enough. He also recalled once again that in 2026, compared to 2025, the number of such missiles provided to Ukraine decreased (by how much, he did not specify).

At the same time, Zelensky added that these interceptor missiles are in Germany and Poland. According to him, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries are also currently helping Ukraine with missiles.

What preceded

On July 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during his last meeting with Trump at the White House, he asked him to provide Ukraine with an emergency “winter package” of 300 Patriot interceptor missiles. The media reported that Trump refused, in part, due to a shortage of these missiles in his own country.

Later, at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on August 5, Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine had received a refusal from its partners to transfer additional anti-ballistic systems. He did not rule out that this could be in order for Ukraine to be “more compliant”.

According to the president, in the first half of 2026, the supply of missiles for Ukraineʼs air defense from partners decreased by three times compared to last year. The official reason, which the partners informed Kyiv, was the hostilities in the Middle East. President Donald Trump also stated that the United States itself needs these missiles.

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