Zelensky: This year, Ukraine received three times fewer air defense missiles from partners than last year

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in the first half of 2026, the supply of missiles for Ukraineʼs air defense from partners decreased threefold compared to last year.

He wrote about this on social media after a meeting with the military leadership.

He noted that the partners have missiles, but it is important that there are also "the necessary political decisions on supply and acceleration of production processes, in particular localization in Ukraine".

"This is something that can significantly support not only our country, but also the global protection of life," Zelensky added.

Meanwhile, presidential advisor Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov believes that Russia could be launching nearly 100 ballistic missiles at Ukraine each month. According to him, the Russian Federation is currently launching more missiles, using reserves to enhance the effect of attacks. At the same time, Russia will continue to purposefully destroy large logistics hubs to cause a shortage of goods in Ukraine, Beskrestnov added.

In a massive attack on Ukraine that night, the Russians fired 28 missiles, 24 of them ballistic. Ukrainian air defenses failed to shoot down any of them.

In early July, at the NATO summit in Ankara, the US president said that Washington was ready to grant Kyiv a license to produce Patriot missiles. Zelensky reported that he and Donald Trump also discussed this topic at their meeting on July 28.

Zelensky also said that at the meeting he asked Trump to provide Ukraine with an emergency "winter package" of 300 Patriot interceptor missiles, but he refused.

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