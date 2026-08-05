Russians launched 24 missiles and 115 drones into Ukraine overnight. There are deaths and injuries, most of them in the Kyiv region

On the night of August 5, Russian forces launched 24 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, four “Zircon”/“Onyx” anti-ship missiles, and 115 drones of various types into Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 98 enemy UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force.

17 strike drones were hit in 26 places, and drone debris was recorded in six. In particular, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region at night. The head of the Kyiv regional military administration Tymur Tkachenko wrote that the largest number of victims was in the Brovary district, where nine people died. Four people died in the Bucha district, and another person died in Fastivske.

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Russia destroyed two logistics complexes of "Epicenter". “Ukrzaliznytsia” reported that there are dead in the Brovary district, who were found on the territory of the railway platform near the attacked logistics centers.

One person died in Kyiv, 26 others were injured. An ammonia leak occurred in the Holosiivsky district, but there is no threat to the population. The Russians also attacked the Obolonsky, Desnyansky and Svyatoshynsky districts. Fires broke out in residential buildings and warehouses.

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In Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region), a drone hit an infrastructure facility. More than 13 000 people were without electricity.

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