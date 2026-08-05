17 people were killed and over 40 injured in an attack by Russia on Kyiv and the region. Warehouses of “Epicenter”, “Rozetka”, and “Nova Post” were destroyed

As a result of a massive nighttime attack by Russia in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on the night of August 5, 17 people were killed and another 44 were injured.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, the main target of the attack that night was the warehouses of civilian enterprises. These are objects not related to the war, in particular, a brewing company, warehouses of building materials, and civilian logistics.

Eight people died on the platform of the “Kvitneva” station near Brovary in the Kyiv region. People did not have time to board the train, which was slightly delayed, said the head of the Brovary district state administration Vitaliy Bihun during a telethon.

Russia also destroyed a sorting center for “Nova Post” in Kyiv, the company said. The cluster munition attack killed three people — two drivers for a shipping partner and one employee of a contractor. Eight more people were injured.

“Nova Post” promises to compensate customers for the full declared value of damaged shipments.

The Russian attack also destroyed two logistics complexes of “Epicenter”. The company reported that one of its employees was killed in the night strike and three more people were injured.

The Russians also virtually destroyed one of the largest ceramic tile factories in Ukraine — a missile hit the “Epicentr Ceramic Corporation” plant and completely disabled the production furnaces.

In Kyiv, a logistics center on Viskozna Street burned down completely. In Kalynivka, two large warehouses were destroyed and 20 employeesʼ cars burned down.

“Epicenter” reported that it is temporarily transferring production to its enterprises abroad. According to preliminary estimates, it will take at least one and a half to two years to restore the plant. The scale of the damage is still being calculated.

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In addition, three missiles hit the largest distribution center of the “Rozetka” company in Brovary. It processed over one hundred thousand orders per day, said the companyʼs co-founder Iryna Chechotkina.

UPD at 12:00: The Russians also struck “Silpo” distribution centers. Fires broke out there. Six employees died. Information on the number of victims is being clarified, the company added.

Amid these attacks on Ukrainian businesses, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said that the government will urgently organize meetings with business representatives and work out the necessary solutions to ensure the continuous operation of logistics companies and trade enterprises. The Ministry of Economy has received relevant instructions.

On the night of August 5, Russian forces launched 24 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, four “Zircon”/“Onyx” anti-ship missiles, and 115 drones of various types into Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 98 enemy UAVs, but not a single missile.

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