The court set Stefanishyna a UAH 6 million bail. She is suspected of illegal enrichment

Former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna was given a preventive measure — UAH 6 million bail in a case of illicit enrichment.

This is reported by Suspilne from the courtroom.

Stefanishyna was also ordered to appear at the call of the NABU detectives, report any change of residence, and not communicate with witnesses in the case.

The day before, on August 5, anti-corruption authorities handed over a new charge to former Ukrainian ambassador to the US Olha Stefanishyna. The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a preventive measure for her in closed session.

It later became known that Stefanishyna is suspected of illicit enrichment and false declaration. According to the investigation, she did not declare two apartments in Kyiv, the costs of their renovation, housing rental, use of a Mercedes car, as well as payment for air tickets and her motherʼs treatment.

According to the SAPO prosecutor, other individuals allegedly acquired property on Stefanishynaʼs behalf. And her personal expenses exceed her income and savings — the total value of the assets acquired over a year and a half is UAH 13.9 million.

Stefanishyna herself commented on her new suspicion as follows: “I had nothing to hide and I have nothing to hide”. And she compared the resonance surrounding her case to “a storm in a teacup”.

According to Stefanishina, she publicly commented on a significant portion of the questions regarding her real estate over a year ago and provided journalists with documents regarding her apartment, "about which questions arose".

Before that, on August 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Stefanishyna from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States, which she had held since August 2025. She said that leaving the post was her "own decision, dictated by personal circumstances".

Stefanishyna received her first suspicion in October 2019 in the NABU case regarding a tender for the purchase of services at the Ministry of Justice in 2013, which involved Olena Lukash, an associate of former President Viktor Yanukovych.

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