President Zelensky dismissed Olha Stefanishyna from the post of Ukraineʼs ambassador to the United States

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Olha Stefanishyna from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States.

This is stated in Decree No. 696/2026.

"This is my own decision, dictated by personal circumstances, which were discussed earlier... Regarding the questions that have been recently heard in the media. I will comment on them separately and publicly in the near future," Stefanishyna promised.

Olha Stefanishyna assumed the position of ambassador on August 27, 2025. Prior to that, she was the Presidential Envoy for Development of Cooperation with the United States.

She was also the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine in 2020. And in 2024, she also became the Minister of Justice and held this position until the resignation of the government on July 16.

At the end of July this year, Stefanishyna stated that Zelensky does not want her to leave office. Before that, the media wrote that Stefanishyna does not declare her assets — she denied this information and said that "everyone who is in the presidentʼs close circle is under suspicion in many things". At the same time, she is ready to return to Ukraine to "present arguments".

It is not yet known who will be Ukraineʼs new ambassador to the United States.

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