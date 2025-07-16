The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prime Minister Shmyhal and his government

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed the government of Denys Shmyhal.
This was reported by an MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
The decision was supported by 261 MPs.
Shmyhal served as Prime Minister of Ukraine since March 2020, resigning on July 15. He is being considered for the position of Minister of Defense.
On July 14, Zelensky reported that he had offered Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko the position of head of the government.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.