Zelensky proposed Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed that Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko head the Ukrainian government.

The head of state announced this on July 14.

On Monday, Zelensky met with the official. Svyrydenko reported on the implementation of agreements with European and American partners regarding support for Kyiv, which were reached during the conference on the restoration of Ukraine.

According to the president, they also discussed specific measures that could strengthen the stateʼs economic potential, expand support programs for Ukrainians, and scale up domestic weapons production.

"With this goal in mind, we are beginning the transformation of the executive branch system in Ukraine. I have proposed to Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government of Ukraine and significantly update its work. I look forward to presenting the new governmentʼs action program in the near future," added Volodymyr Zelensky.

Yulia Svyrydenko began her career in the private sector in 2008. Since 2015, she has held managerial positions in the Chernihiv Regional State Administration. From July to December 2018, she served as the Head of the Regional State Administration.

In September 2019, Svyrydenko was appointed Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, and since July 2020, First Deputy Minister. In December 2020, the official was appointed Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office. Since November 2021, she has held the position of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The Economist previously reported that parliament is reportedly planning to vote on replacing the prime minister in favor of Yulia Svyrydenko. The article also mentions possible reshuffles in education, healthcare, culture, social policy, and possibly the financial sector. The Economist writes that the idea of replacing current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with Andriy Yermakʼs protégé Yulia Svyrydenko is not new, but Zelensky vetoed such a reshuffle last year.

