Shmyhal resigns as the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has submitted a resignation letter.

He reported this on social media.

"Thank you to our defenders who are holding the front and protecting Ukraine! Thank you to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the trust! Thank you to the entire team for their tireless work for our country!" he noted.

Shmyhal has served as Prime Minister of Ukraine since March 2020.

In early July, Bloomberg reported that Zelensky was considering replacing Ukraineʼs ambassador to the United States. Shmyhal was among the potential candidates.

On July 14, Zelensky reported that he had offered Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko the position of head of the government. The vote on Shmyhalʼs resignation is expected to take place tomorrow, July 16.

