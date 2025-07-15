News

Shmyhal resigns as the Prime Minister

Olha Bereziuk
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has submitted a resignation letter.

He reported this on social media.

"Thank you to our defenders who are holding the front and protecting Ukraine! Thank you to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the trust! Thank you to the entire team for their tireless work for our country!" he noted.

Shmyhal has served as Prime Minister of Ukraine since March 2020.

