Bloomberg: Zelensky discussed replacing Ukraineʼs ambassador to the US in conversation with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the replacement of the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States during a telephone conversation with the US President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

Potential candidates for the position are Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, and Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

According to sources, Zelensky instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss with the American side the appointment of Ukraineʼs next ambassador.

The current position is held by Oksana Markarova. In September 2024, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, called on Volodymyr Zelensky to fire her, accusing the ambassador of alleged unreliability and ineffectiveness as a diplomat. At that time, Volodymyr Zelensky refused to discuss Markarovaʼs dismissal with Speaker Johnson.

This was preceded by a visit by the Ukrainian president to an artillery shell manufacturing plant in US President Joe Bidenʼs hometown in the state of Pennsylvania — a state that is in a state of flux. Also present during the visit was the stateʼs Democratic governor, a supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.