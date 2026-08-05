NABU and SAPO handed over new suspicion to former Ukrainian ambassador to the US Stefanishyna. She is being given a preventive measure (UPD)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) have handed over a new charge sheet to former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna. The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) is currently deciding on a measure of restraint for her in closed session.

This was confirmed by the press service of HACC in a comment to Babel.

UPD at 15:10: The Anti-Corruption Center writes that Stefanishyna is suspected of illicit enrichment. In particular, the SAPO prosecutor reports that she did not include in the declaration two one-room apartments, cash that she spent on apartment renovations, her motherʼs treatment, airline tickets and renting another apartment, and also did not indicate the use of a Mercedes registered to a subordinate.

According to the SAPO prosecutor, Stefanishynaʼs expenses exceed her income and savings — the total value of assets acquired over a year and a half is UAH 13.9 million.

Stefanishyna was previously suspected in the NABU case regarding a tender for the purchase of services at the Ministry of Justice in 2013, which involved Olena Lukash, an associate of former President Viktor Yanukovych. The case is currently being heard at the Supreme Court of Justice.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Stefanishyna from the post of Ukraineʼs ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the United States on August 3. She said it was her "own decision, dictated by personal circumstances". Olha Stefanishyna took up the post of ambassador on August 27, 2025. Prior to that, she was the presidential envoy for cooperation with the United States.

What else was Stefanishyna accused of?

In 2025, Ukrainska Pravda (UP) found out that the new manager of the House of Trade Unions on Maidan may have connections to Stefanishynaʼs family. According to journalists, the “KAMparitet” consortium, created in May 2024, became the manager of four seized facilities through ARMA competitions in less than a year.

According to UP, “KAMparitet” is connected to Stefanishynaʼs ex-husband Mykhailo. The consortiumʼs first director was Taras Holub, Stefanishynaʼs former advisor and co-founder of the organization, which her ex-husband is also associated with.

In addition, the ARMA official responsible for asset tracing was previously Mykhailo Stefanishynʼs supervisor in the cyber police. At that time, experts hired by the UP found violations in all the competitions won by “KAMparitet”, including, possibly, forged documents. ARMA denied these allegations.

After this investigation, SAPO opened a case of possible abuse of power by ARMA employees.

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