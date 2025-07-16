Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into ARMA officials due to the journalistsʼ investigation

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) has opened a case due to possible abuse of power by the ARMA employees. The basis for the investigation was a material from Ukrainska Pravda (UP).

This was reported by the press service of the SAP.

The prosecutorʼs office noted that so far no one has been notified of suspicion in this case.

The National Agency for the Detection, Tracing and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes has reacted. The head of ARMA Olena Duma says that in the very first days the agency submitted an application to NABU for a "comprehensive verification" of information from the UP material.

What kind of journalistic investigation are we talking about?

The National Agency for the Detection, Tracing and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes appointed a company in March to manage the Trade Union Building on Maidan. At that time, the UP found out that the new manager may have connections to the family of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna.

Journalists found out that the KAMparitet consortium, created in May 2024, became the manager of four seized facilities in less than a year through ARMA competitions. This is the largest number among all participants, despite the fact that there have been 11 such competitions since 2023.

"KAMparitet", according to the UP, has connections with the former husband of Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna — Mykhailo Stefanishyn, who, according to the publicationʼs sources in political and business circles, influences the work of ARMA. The first director of the consortium was Taras Holub — Stefanishynaʼs former advisor and co-founder of the organization, with which her ex-husband is also associated.

In addition, the current ARMA official responsible for asset tracing was Stefanishynʼs former boss in the cyber police. At that time, experts hired by the UP found violations in all the competitions won by KAMparitet, including allegedly forged documents. ARMA denied these allegations.

