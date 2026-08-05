Stefanishyna commented on her new suspicion: “I had nothing and have nothing to hide”

Former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna commented on the new suspicion handed to her by anti-corruption authorities. According to her, she "had nothing and has nothing to hide".

She wrote about this on Facebook.

According to Stefanishina, any procedural actions are “part of the legitimate work of the law enforcement system, not an established guilt”. She notes that she treats these events “calmly and without unnecessary emotions”, and compared the resonance surrounding this story to “a storm in a teacup”.

Stefanishyna added that she publicly commented on a significant portion of the questions regarding her real estate over a year ago and provided journalists with documents regarding her apartment, "about which questions arose". Therefore, she "had nothing and has nothing to hide".

“The one who makes the accusation must prove it. I will do what I have to do: calmly, according to the law, I will defend my position. I have no doubts about the result," the former ambassador wrote.

What preceded

On August 5, anti-corruption authorities handed over a new charge to former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna. The High Anti-Corruption Court is currently considering her in closed custody. The details of the case and what exactly Stefanishyna is suspected of are currently officially unknown.

But the Anti-Corruption Center reported that the case involved illicit enrichment. In particular, the SAPO prosecutor stated in court that Stefanishyna did not include in her declaration two one-room apartments, the cash she spent on apartment renovations, her motherʼs treatment, airline tickets, and renting another apartment, and did not indicate the use of a Mercedes registered to a subordinate.

According to the SAPO prosecutor, other individuals allegedly acquired property on behalf of the former ambassador. And Stefanishynaʼs own expenses exceed her income and savings — the total value of the assets acquired over a year and a half is 13.9 million hryvnias.

Before that, on August 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Stefanyshyna from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States, which she had held since August 2025. She said that leaving the post was her "own decision, dictated by personal circumstances".

Stefanishyna received her first suspicion in October 2019 in the NABU case regarding a tender for the purchase of services at the Ministry of Justice in 2013, which involved Olena Lukash, an associate of former President Viktor Yanukovych.

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