Umerov becomes new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, and Klymenko becomes secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (UPD)

President Volodymyr Zelensky officially appointed Rustem Umerov as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS), and Ihor Klymenko as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

The corresponding decrees No. 694/2026 and No. 695/2026 appeared on the presidentʼs website on August 3.

In other decrees, Zelensky dismissed Oleh Luhovsky from the position of acting head of the National Security and Defense Council, and Umerov from the position of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Earlier, Zelensky confirmed that Umerov would head FIS during a meeting of Ukrainian ambassadors. He called for support for Umerov in his new position.

Zelenskiy / Official

According to him, in his new position, Umerov will coordinate the conclusion of new drone agreements. Ukraine already has them with nine countries and is negotiating with 15 more. The agreements provide not only for the export of Ukrainian drones, but also for the integration of domestic drone defense technologies into the defense systems of partner countries.

Umerov will also continue to deal with diplomatic issues, including negotiations with the US. Previously, Dzerkalo Tyzhnia wrote that Umerovʼs appointment to the new position was agreed upon with the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

Umerov will now be replaced as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council by former Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Zelensky previously said that Klymenko will be responsible for strengthening internal security and coordination between defense structures.

Zelenskiy / Official

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