In the US Senate, 86 out of 100 senators voted in favor of the “hell of sanctions” bill against Russia and Iran, initiated by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. Another 11 senators voted against it.

What the sanctions entail:

duties of up to 100% for the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas;

increasing pressure on the Russian shadow fleet;

500% tariffs on Russian oil, gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and coal imported into the United States;

The document extends the Iran Sanctions Act until 2031.

These tariffs will be in effect for five years.

The document will then be sent to the House of Representatives (which will be on recess until September) for consideration. It will then need to be signed by President Donald Trump.