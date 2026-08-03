Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 23 companies and 20 people linked to the Russian military-industrial complex and law enforcement agencies

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions against 23 companies and 20 people associated with the Russian military-industrial complex and law enforcement agencies.

This is stated in Decree No. 704/2026.

The company “Kidma Tech” was sanctioned. It manufactures optical instruments, air defense systems, and multiple launch rocket systems. The company also repairs aircraft and anti-tank guided missiles.

The Morozov plant (part of the sanctioned “Rostec”) is also under restrictions. The plant produces explosives, rocket fuel, and materials for missile systems, including the “Iskander-M”. The company “Spetselektronkomplekt”, which is involved in the production of guided aircraft missiles, is also under sanctions.

In addition, the sanctions affected the Aurum company (which supplies electronic warfare equipment and drones) and Russian IT companies that create digital solutions and information security programs for government and private customers.

Ukraine also imposed sanctions on the company “Salyut-27”, which develops and manufactures semiconductor devices. Among others, the companies affected were “Equant”, “OboronStal”, “UAV-Ural”, “Inforcer Engineering”, and Boryslav Oil Company.

Also on the sanctions list are Karina Barinova (director of the Aurum company), Alexander Vasiliev (Russian military man), and Richat Gazizov (head of a defense company).

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