The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed new attacks by Ukrainian military on Russian targets. In particular, on the night of August 9, Ukrainian drones attacked the position of the S-400 Triumph air defense system in the Gelendzhik region of the Krasnodar Territory.

This is stated in a message from the General Staff in a telegram.

They also confirmed the strike on the “Pantsir” anti-aircraft missile systems in Yeisk, Krasnodar Territory, and Tor in Pudovo (Rostov region). Ukrainian drones also attacked the Kasta radar stations in Lantonov and Podlyot in Holovatovka (Rostov region).

In Perekop (in temporarily occupied Crimea), Ukrainian military struck a Russian logistics depot. The damage caused is still being determined.

Today, the commander of the UAV Forces Robert Brovdi (“Madyar”) wrote that the destroyed Russian S-400 in Gelendzhik launched six missiles on August 8.

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