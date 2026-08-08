The EU has contributed another €30 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine

The European Union has contributed an additional €30 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

This was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The blocʼs total contribution to the Fund has now reached €279 million. These funds help restore damaged infrastructure, purchase equipment, and more.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund is a special international financial instrument created in April 2022 at the initiative of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the European Commission under the Secretariat of the Energy Community.

The fund accumulates grant funds from international donors (foreign governments and international organizations) for emergency repairs and stability of the Ukrainian power system during Russian attacks.

In addition, Serbia has allocated €2 million to support the Ukrainian energy sector, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Djurdjo Matsut.