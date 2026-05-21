Reuters: Iranʼs Supreme Leader bans export of enriched uranium, demanded by US to end war

Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered the country not to export its stockpile of uranium enriched to levels close to the level needed for nuclear weapons, a move that could complicate peace talks with the United States.

This was reported to Reuters by two senior Iranian sources.

The Iranian leadership believes that transferring uranium abroad will make the country more vulnerable to future attacks by the United States and Israel, the agencyʼs sources say.

Israeli officials previously told Reuters that the US President Donald Trump had allegedly assured Israel that any peace deal must include removing Iranʼs stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, which could be used to create nuclear weapons.

Israel, the United States and other Western countries have long accused Iran of seeking to build nuclear weapons. They point to Iranʼs decision to enrich uranium to 60%, a level far above civilian needs and approaching the 90% needed for weapons. Iran denies seeking to build nuclear weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that he will not consider the war over until Iran gets rid of its enriched uranium stockpiles, stops supporting allied groups, and dismantles its ballistic missile program.