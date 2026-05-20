The US Senate supports decision to introduce legislation limiting Trumpʼs war powers in Iran

The resolution was supported not only by Democrats, but also by four Republicans — Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy. One Democrat — John Fetterman — voted against it.

The bill was supported by 50 senators, with 47 against. According to the document, Trumpʼs decision to take military action in Iran would have to be approved by Congress.

The US senators have supported the decision to submit a bill to the House of Representatives that would limit US President Donald Trumpʼs war powers in Iran.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels a day.

On April 8, the parties agreed to a two-week ceasefire. On April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports, demanding the complete unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz for all ships.

On April 17, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, after which Iran unblocked the Strait of Hormuz. However, on April 18, Iran announced that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships attempting to pass through the strait.

On April 21, Trump tweeted that he had extended the ceasefire with Iran until the Iranians submitted their proposals and concluded discussions. And on May 1, Axios reported, citing a letter from Trump to House Speaker Mike Johnson, that Trump considered the war over.

Despite this, on May 8, Iran accused the US of violating the ceasefire by attacking two ships in the Strait of Hormuz and striking civilian areas.

On May 18, the NYT, citing sources, wrote that the US and Israel are preparing for a possible resumption of strikes on Iran this week.

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