Al Arabiya: Iran wants to transfer enriched uranium to Russia as part of a peace deal with the US

As part of a peace deal with the United States, Iran has agreed to freeze its nuclear program, but not eliminate it. The country wants to transfer its enriched uranium to Russia instead of the United States.

Al Arabiya writes about this.

The media cites a leak of Iranian proposals that Pakistan, acting as a negotiator in the peace process, transmitted to the United States on May 17.

According to Al Arabiya, Iran is demanding a long, multi-stage ceasefire with political wording that would allow Tehran to "save face".

Iran proposes to gradually open the Strait of Hormuz with the participation of Pakistan and Oman as guarantors. Iran is ready to refuse compensation for damages caused by US and Israeli attacks, but wants economic concessions.

The US, for its part, has agreed to lift oil sanctions on Iran, Tasnim claims. Al Arabiya sources declined to comment on the information.

An Iranian source said the US had shown flexibility by allowing Iran to continue limited peaceful nuclear activities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. At the same time, Washington agreed to unfreeze only a quarter of Iranian assets according to a phased schedule. The media source added that Tehran had demanded that Washington reconsider both positions.

As for the most controversial issues, such as the nuclear program and uranium enrichment, they were postponed to subsequent rounds of negotiations.

A US official told Axios that the new proposal contained minor improvements over the previous one, but that it was not enough for a peace deal.