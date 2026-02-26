Media: Russian drone flew close to French aircraft carrier in Swedish waters. It was shot down

A Russian drone has flown near the flagship of the French Navy, the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. It is docked in the Swedish port of Malmo, where it is preparing for exercises.

This is reported by the Swedish media outlet SVT.

According to SVT, the drone took off from a nearby Russian ship and approached the aircraft carrier. The Swedish Armed Forces confirmed to reporters that they observed a suspicious drone flight and shot it down.

The military is currently unable to answer what happened to the drone after it lost contact with it. They also have not confirmed where it came from.

The Charles de Gaulle is the worldʼs largest non-American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. Its overall length is just over 260 meters. The ship usually carries several thousand sailors and other military personnel, as well as about 30 fighter jets.