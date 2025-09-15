Polish Prime Minister: Drone was “operating” over government buildings in the country

A drone has been "operating" over government buildings in Poland. It was spotted on Parkowa Street and over the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote about this.

The Polish security service neutralized the drone. Two Belarusian citizens have now been detained. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

On Parkowa Street in Warsaw, there is a government complex known as ZA Parkowa, an area with several official facilities: a hotel, archives, service buildings, and government villas, including the Prime Ministerʼs residence. It is a closed complex for government officialsʼ work and official meetings.

And the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw is the official residence of the President of Poland. State ceremonies, meetings with foreign leaders, and important official events are held here.

Russian drones over NATO countries

On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, at least 8 UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine towards Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Polish airspace had been violated at least 19 times. Due to the Russian drone incursion into Poland, NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

It provides that member states of the Alliance can initiate consultations when, in their opinion, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of one of the members is under threat.

On the evening of September 13, Russian drones once again flew into the territory of Romania. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the drone penetrated into Romanian territory at a distance of about 10 km and was in the airspace of a NATO country for about 50 minutes.

Romanian Defense Minister Ionut Moșteanu said that their F-16 fighter jets were "very close" to shooting down a Russian drone, but it didnʼt happen because it flew towards Ukraine.

