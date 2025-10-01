An unidentified drone was spotted near the airport in Norway again

An unidentified drone was spotted near Brønnesund Airport in Norway on the evening of September 30. This is not the first time drones have been spotted near airports in the country.

This is reported by the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Police received a report of the drone at 8:17 PM on September 30. By 9:50 PM, it was so close to the airport that it was being monitored by the control room.

After that, the police conducted a search, but they did not yield any results. The police saw the drone, but were unable to find the pilot who was flying it. The search was later called off.

A spokeswoman for airline “Avinor” told broadcaster NRK that the last plane landed as scheduled. The airport was closed overnight from September 30 to October 1, and was expected to reopen as usual in the morning.

The Norwegian capitalʼs airport was closed for several hours on September 22 due to unidentified drones in the airspace. At the time, Norwegian media also reported that the drones flew over Akershus Fortress, a medieval castle that is sometimes used for government events. Oslo police said they had arrested two foreign nationals for flying drones over a restricted area.

And on September 28, several flights in Norway were forced to change routes due to drones. On the evening of September 29, a drone was spotted in Norway over the Sleipner platform of the oil and gas company Equinor, located in the North Sea.

