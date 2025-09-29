In Norway, a passenger plane was diverted over the airport due to an unknown drone

In Norway, several aircraft were forced to change routes on the evening of September 28 due to unidentified drones being spotted.

This is reported by NRK.

The drone was spotted in Norwegian airspace on the evening of September 28. It forced a plane flying from Oslo to Bardufoss to turn around. The airport in Tromsø was closed.

Earlier in the day, a drone was spotted inside a drone-free zone near Brønneisund Airport in Nordland. One aircraft was diverted to another airport.

On September 23, the airport in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, was also closed due to drones. At that time, police arrested two foreign citizens.

Violation of NATO airspace by Russia

On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory.

On the evening of September 13, Russian drones once again flew into Romanian territory. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the drone entered Romanian territory by almost 10 km and was in the airspace of a NATO country for approximately 50 minutes.

Drone debris was also found on the beaches of Bulgaria and Latvia.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission on September 19 and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

On September 23, the main airport in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, was closed for four hours because of drones. At that time, police did not shoot down the unidentified UAVs. Denmark called the incident the most serious attack on its critical infrastructure and linked it to a series of Russian drone incursions and other violations across Europe.

That same night, drones were recorded over Norway’s main airport.

On the night of September 26, unidentified drones were spotted over the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, which borders Denmark. At the same time, drones were recorded near a Swedish naval base.

Against this backdrop, Germany reported the creation of a new Drone Protection Center.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.