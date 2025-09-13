A drone was found on a beach in Bulgaria. What is known

In Bulgaria, on September 12, the sea washed up on the North Beach of the city of Burgas an unmanned aerial vehicle.
This was reported by the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense.
The find was reported by calling 112, after which a specialized team from the Burgas Naval Base of the Naval Forces (Navy) arrived at the scene.
The military examined the drone and determined that it did not contain explosives and did not pose a threat. With the permission of the Chief of Staff of the Navy, it was transported to the naval base.
