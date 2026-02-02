In Britain, the number of drone flights near military bases has doubled in a year

The number of incidents involving drones over military bases in the UK doubled in 2025. There were 266 such incidents recorded, compared to 126 in 2024.
Reuters writes about this.
The Defence Secretary John Gilley said the military would be given new powers to destroy drones near military bases, which previously required police involvement. The new powers would also mean the military would be able to destroy land-based and sea-based drones.
- In September, violations of airspace by drones and aircraft began to be recorded in Europe. In particular, Russian drones flew into Poland and Romania, and their wreckage was found in Bulgaria and Latvia. Three MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace. Drones were also recorded in Norway, near a naval base in Sweden, and military facilities in Denmark.
- During President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs visit to Ireland on December 1, four military-type drones violated a flight ban in the area of Dublin Airport. Thatʼs when the Ukrainian presidentʼs plane was scheduled to land.
