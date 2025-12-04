“Kvartal 95” created a new company without Tymur Mindich among the owners

Studio "Quarter 95" has registered the company "Quarter UA" LLC, which will be the new legal entity of the production.

Detector Media was told about this in the press service of “Kvartal 95”.

The owners of LLC "Quarter UA", according to the register, are Serhiy Shefir (54.5%), Iryna Pikalova (10.5%), Serhiy Kazanin (7%), Yevhen Koshevy (7%), Yuriy Krapov (7%), Roman Marov (7%), Oleksandr Pikalov (7%). The size of the authorized capital is one million hryvnias.

In the future, the studio plans to conduct all production activities through “Kvartal UA” LLC, and not through “Kvartal 95” LLC, half of which belongs to Mindich.

After the investigation into the Mindich recordings, the “Kvartal 95” studio stated that the businessman does not participate in its activities and does not influence the content or decisions of the team. Despite this statement, several artists, including singers Nadia Dorofeeva and KOLA, refused to perform at its concerts.

Political crisis and corruption investigation in the energy sector

On November 10 and 11, NABU reported on a large-scale “Midas” operation to expose corruption in the energy sector. According to the bureau, “Energoatom” contractors were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services and products provided or being deprived of supplier status. This practice was called “barrier”.

According to NABU, members of the organization systematically received 10-15% as a bribe from “Energoatom” counterparties. Using this scheme, they legalized approximately $100 million through an office owned by the family of former MP and current senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach.

Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. Their names were later announced by the SAPO prosecutor at court hearings:

businessman Tymur Mindich , who appeared in NABU recordings as "Carlson" and is considered the organizer of the scheme;

, who appeared in NABU recordings as "Carlson" and is considered the organizer of the scheme; former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk (“Rocket”);

(“Rocket”); Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”);

(“Tenor”); four "employees" of the back office for money laundering: Oleksandr Zukerman ("Sugarman"), Ihor Fursenko ("Rioshyk"), Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmila Zorina.

Myronyuk, Basov, Zorina, Fursenko, and Ustymenko have already been sent to custody, and sanctions have been imposed against Mindich and Zukerman. Subsequently, a total of 37 million hryvnias in bail was posted for Zorina and Ustymenko, and 95 million hryvnias for Fursenko.

Two ministers lost their positions due to this case: the head of the Ministry of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk and the head of the Ministry of Justice Herman Halushchenko. And former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was sent to custody (bail has already been posted for him).

The head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak also resigned. He was not officially linked to the case, but the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claimed that Yermak appears on the "Mindich recordings" under the code name "Ali Baba".

