A number of artists refused to perform with “Kvartal-95” after the corruption scandal involving the studioʼs co-owner Mindich

However, last week, NABU exposed a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector . It involves businessman and co-owner of the company "Studio Kvartal-95" Tymur Mindich . From NABU records, he is known as "Carlson". Mindich is considered the organizer of the scheme. He has now left Ukraine.

The New Yearʼs concerts of "Kvartal-95" are scheduled to take place on December 6-7 at the Palace of Sports in Kyiv.

Against this backdrop, invited artists began to refuse to participate in the concert. Singers Nadya Dorofeeva, KOLA, and the “Homin" choir have already announced this decision on their social networks.

Other artists from the initial lineup — Kazka, Positiff, Monatik, Iryna Bilyk, "Antytila", Drevo, and Anna Butkevych — have not yet commented on their participation in the show.

Later, the studio removed the list of invited performers from the poster in order to "not expose them to unnecessary information pressure". Kvartal stated that they "have no involvement in any of their shareholdersʼ businesses or political processes".

"We are hundreds of people, not one person and not one informational reason. We will not allow ourselves to be drawn into political games or manipulations... What is happening now has no direct relation to our work or our creativity," says the address of "Kvartal-95" to the audience.

