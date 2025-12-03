On December 1, the “Druzhba” oil pipeline was blown up in Russia.

Babel was informed about this by sources in GUR.

The attack took place near the village of Kazinsky Vysilky in the Tambov region, where a section of the Taganrog-Lipetsk oil pipeline passes.

The attack used remote-detonated explosives and additional combustible mixtures to achieve greater combustion. Local residents wrote on social media that they heard a roar accompanied by bright flashes.

Attacks on “Druzhba”

Attacks on oil pumping stations on the “Druzhba” pipeline began on August 13. On the night of August 18, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck it a second time, and late in the evening of August 21, a third time.

Hungary complained that the strikes had disrupted oil supplies to the country, but the European Commission denied Budapestʼs complaints.

On August 28, Hungary banned the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ UAV Forces Robert “Madyar” Brovdi from entering the Schengen area due to attacks on an oil pipeline. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Hungarian ambassador in response.

On September 7, the UAV Forces attacked the “8-N” production line in the Bryansk region. It is part of the “Steel Horse” main oil pipeline complex, owned by the “Transneft-Druzhba” company.

