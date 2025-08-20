The Russian “Druzhba” oil pipeline resumed operations after the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Nikolsk station on the night of August 18. Oil supplies to Hungary have also resumed.

This was reported by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

The politician thanked Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sorokin for the quick repairs.

“We expect that Ukraine will not strike this vital pipeline again. This is not our war. Hungary must stay out of it!” Szijjártó declared.

What preceded

On the night of August 18, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Nikolske oil pumping station in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation, causing a fire there, completely stopping the pumping of oil through the “Druzhba” main oil pipeline. The Nikolsk oil pumping station is part of Russiaʼs economic infrastructure. It provides resources to the occupation forces.

Szijjártó said that the strikes had cut off oil supplies to Hungary. He said that "the attack on our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable".

This was the second attack on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline this month — on the night of August 13, the GUR drones attacked the oil pumping station of the oil pipeline in the city of Unecha, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. Its main function is to transport oil through a pipeline system, the total length of which is almost 9 000 kilometers.

At that time, Szijjártó also called on Ukraine "not to endanger Hungaryʼs energy supplies and to stop attacks on energy supply routes to a country in a war to which the Hungarians have nothing to do".

