The Defense Forces attacked an oil pumping station in the Bryansk region

On the night of August 13, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense attacked an oil pumping station of the “Transneft Druzhba” oil pipeline in the city of Unecha, Bryansk region.

Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.

The operation was carried out jointly with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. According to information from local pages on social networks, a series of explosions were heard in the city of Unecha and the district on the night of August 13. After that, a severe fire broke out at the linear production control station "Unecha", and emergency services were sent there.

The Unecha oil pipeline station is the largest node of the “Druzhba” oil pipeline network, owned by the “Transnefteproduct” Holding Company. It is involved in supplying the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country. The main function of the station is to transport oil through a pipeline system, the total length of which is almost 9 thousand km.

