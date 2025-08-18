The Defense Forces attacked an oil pumping station in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation

On the night of August 18, Ukrainian drones struck the Nikolsk oil pumping station in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out at the facility. Oil pumping through the Druzhba main oil pipeline was completely stopped.

The Nikolsk oil pumping station is part of Russiaʼs economic infrastructure. It provides resources to the occupation forces.

The attack was carried out by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraineʼs Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently working to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation in order to completely stop armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of attacking an oil pipeline, which allegedly caused the interruption of oil supplies from Russia to his country.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.